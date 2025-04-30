Casey O’Gorman explains how he asked Gabby Allen to be his girlfriend

Casey O’Gorman has been sharing a new insight into his relationship!

The reality star entered into a romance with Gabby Allen earlier this year, after the pair met – and later won – the second series of Love Island: All Stars.

In the weeks after their departure from the All Stars villa, Casey received endless questions from fans, wondering when he would make Gabby his girlfriend.

Now, almost three months after their win, Casey has confirmed that the couple have quietly made their relationship official.

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast with hosts Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam, the 28-year-old was asked if Gabby is now his girlfriend, which he confirmed.

Casey then went on to explain the reason why the All Stars winners chose not to announce their new labels to their fanbase.

“This is the thing, we didn’t feel the need to make a post about it. That’s no dig to anyone else who’s done it, like okay, that’s up to you, but Gabby didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to make this whole big thing about it. I didn’t want to do it,” he admitted, before recalling the day that he asked Gabby.

“We went on a nice dog walk, we went out for a nice meal, and I just asked her then, and that was it,” Casey detailed.

Co-host Sophie went on to cite the rise in lavish ‘proposals’ to become boyfriend and girlfriend, which she referred to as being a “rite of passage” for Love Island stars in recent years.

Casey agreed, stating: “I don’t want to do it and then post it online and people are like, ‘Well, Luca [Bish] has done this, Ronnie [Vint] has done this’. It’s like, ‘Well, f**k all of them, I’ll do it my way.’”

He concluded: “There were all these comments about, ‘Oh, you’re in a situationship’, I was just liking the comments. Even when we were boyfriend and girlfriend, I’d just like them, get really under their skin.”