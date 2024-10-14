Carol Vorderman shares health scare update after leaving radio role

Carol Vorderman has shared a new update on her health, after experiencing a worrying health scare.

Last month, the former Countdown presenter announced that she had been admitted to hospital overnight with a “tight feeling in my chest” and feeling “utterly exhausted”.

Then, on Friday, Carol confirmed that she is having to undergo several lifestyle changes – including quitting her weekend radio role at LBC – due to her health.

Now, a few weeks on from her health concerns, Carol has given fans an update on how she has been coping.

Speaking at the recent Cheltenham Literature festival, the 63-year-old explained where she stands now with her health.

“I had a little bit of a health scare a couple of weeks ago, it was just burnout,” she explained, according to The Mirror.

"I’m quite fine, I had all the checks and everything, but I can’t work seven day weeks anymore, so I’m going to centre on social media a lot more in the future rather than travelling up to London all the time,” she detailed further.

“I now switch my phone off for 12 hours a day. Like physically off. Tends to be over the night time hours. But it’s quite a good thing, you know when you just have it by the bed and you just reach out. I’ll just have a little look… Ahh, two hours later,” she teased.

Last week, Carol took to Instagram to confirm that she would not be returning to her radio career and that she would be prioritising her health.

“It pains me to have to do it, but I’ve decided not to carry on with my Sunday show on LBC,” she stated at the time.

“I’ll be continuing to make a lot of mischief and call out corruption and wrongdoing – that isn’t stopping but for now, an ever so slightly less frenetic chapter begins,” she added.