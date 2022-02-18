Carl Woods has been charged following ‘threatening’ incident in Essex

33-year-old Carl Woods, fiancé to former glamour model Katie Price, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

As reported by Sky News, the car dealer “has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour.”

The alleged incident is said to have occured last August, 2021.

The police statement reads, “A man arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, on August 23 2021, has been charged.”

“Carl Woods, 33, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, has been charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.”

“He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on March 10.”

Taking to his own Instagram Stories, Carl has set the record straight on these charges, after many people accused the car dealer of “abusing” his fiancé Katie Price.

“The papers are saying I have been charged with a public order offence. Yes I have. A public order offence is just arguing in the street and using foul language that is what I have been charged with,” Carl insisted.

“Nowhere have they said I was charged with the assault on Katie or anything to do with the incident in August, because it was nothing to do with me,” he explained, before Katie shouted from the background, “I have never called the police on you, never.”

“Everything I say I have got proof of and I will show it. So everyone who is messaging me saying, 'You attacked Katie, you did this, the truth is out,' – No it’s not, the truth is not out at all,” he continued.

“No one has said I have been charged with assaulting Katie, or coercive control, because it’s not true. I was charged with a public order offence. Me and Katie argued in the street, I used foul language, I got charged with that – nothing to do with anything else,” Carl added.