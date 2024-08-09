Cardi B opens up about ‘freak accident’ that risked her pregnancy

Cardi B has opened up about a recent “freak accident” that risked the health of her pregnancy.

Last week, the Please Me hitmaker announced that she is expecting her third child. However, just a few days later, Cardi went on to suffer an accident which temporarily left her paralysed.

Last night, the 31-year-old opened up in a chat on X Spaces. During the conversation, Cardi chose to preface the terrifying incident.

Noting that she had a “f***ing freak accident”, the Grammy winner shared: “That's what I have to explain here, because I don't know how something — well it wasn't little, it actually hurt…”

Cardi did not detail the specifics of her illness, but the hit rapper did admit that she has experienced something similar before.

“It doesn't really happen often. It became something so big to the point I was literally paralysed,” she recalled, before adding that it threatened her pregnancy.

“And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn't,” she added.

The mum-of-two later confirmed that she is now home from hospital, but that she is still in pain.

“Yesterday, I was feeling good because I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober. Honey, I'm dying. I'm dying,” she confessed.

“I swear to God, if I don't feel good in four hours, I'm going to the hospital,” she concluded.

On August 1, fans of Cardi B were thrilled when she announced that she is pregnant with her third child. Her pregnancy comes amid recent confirmation that she has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset.

Cardi chose to unveil a stunning pregnancy photoshoot to share her baby joy, as she wrote: “With every ending comes a new beginning!”

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” Cardi added.