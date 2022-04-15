Rapper Cardi B announces her second child’s very unusual name

Rapper Cardi B has finally announced the unusual moniker which she and her husband Offset decided to name their second child, whom they welcomed into the world this past September.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the WAP singer shared the very first photo of her baby boy with his face in view. She captioned the adorable post with a series of emojis spelling out her son’s name.

Meanwhile, Offset also shared another sweet photo of his son to his own Instagram page, announcing that his name is “WAVE SET CEPHUS”.

Taking to Twitter, Cardi explained that it was her husband’s idea to name their new baby Wave. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she tweeted alongside a video showing off a bedazzled wave necklace.

Cardi and Offset are already loving parents to their three-year-old daughter Kulture. Meanwhile, Offset is also a father to 12-year-old Jordan and seven-year-old son and daughter, Kody and Kalea from previous relationships.

On September 6 last year Cardi announced the birth of her second child by sharing a lovely snap of herself and her husband cradling their new son from her hospital bed.

Taking to Instagram later last night, the 29-year-old rapper shared a series of snaps from her and her family’s cover shoot for Essence Magazine. In the caption she wrote, “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work.”