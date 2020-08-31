Cara Delevingne launches a new brand of Prosecco with her sisters

Actress and model, Cara Delevingne has launched a brand new Prosecco company with her sisters, Poppy and Chloe.

The brand is called Della-Vite, meaning ‘of the wine’ and is the first joint venture the sisters are embarking on together. Cara posted a very intense, artsy video about how this project came to be, onto her Instagram account.

The caption read, “Being a Delevingne means loving Prosecco…That is why @PoppyDelevingne @Cdelevingne and I are so excited to announce the launch of our first business together – a Prosecco called @della_vite ("of the vine” in Italian).”

“This film is just a glimpse of our journey so far. We’ve had such a fantastic time working on it and taste testing it and NOW YOU CAN TOO! Della Vite is now available in the UK and is coming soon to the US.”

The Prosecco brand has two flavours so far, Superiore and Treviso, and they’re priced at £25.95 and £19.95 per bottle. It was important to the Delevingne sisters that their products are 100% vegan friendly and sustainably made.

“Placing sustainability first and using agricultural methods that don't rely heavily on industry is at the core of Della Vite's values,” Cara said when speaking about the launch.

According to the Della Vite website, “Finding opportunities to celebrate is more important now than ever. The little things in life – just meeting up with family after a long time apart – are now the big things. Della Vite is delicious and versatile enough to mark any occasion.”

Not that we needed an excuse to try a new Prosecco, but hey, it doesn’t hurt. We can’t wait to get our hands on a bottle and hear about what the Delevingne sisters are up to next!