Can’t afford a salon facial? This cleansing device is the answer to your problems

Keeping your skin healthy and clean is important to maintaining your overall health and well-being. With the rise of pollution and stress in our daily lives, it is essential to prioritise cleansing your face as a part of your daily skincare routine.

Regular facial cleansing helps to remove dead skin cells, oil, and dirt from the skin’s surface it can also prevent clogged pores that can lead to acne. It also helps to remove makeup residue and other environmental pollutants that can cause premature aging, and skin irritation along with balancing the skin’s pH levels, which can prevent dryness and oily skin.

The Smart Sonic Facial Brush ensures that users get the most out of their cleansing routine every time. Designed with a super hygienic silicone brush head and delivering 8000 t-sonic pulsations per minute, the brush gently cleans deep under the surface of the skin. Users can customise their routine with 12 adjustable pulsation settings which automatically turn off after the two-minute suggested treatment time.

How to Use:

Wet face and the device.

Apply a foaming cleanser to the brush head.

Hold down the button to turn it on and select intensity using +/-

Gently brush the skin, don’t apply too much pressure let the vibrations do the work 5. Keep cleaning in circular motions until the brush powers off after 2 minutes.

Rinse & dry face and device.

We love pairing a foaming cleanser with our device.

Why your skin will love it:

Removes impurities, and refines pores & blackheads, leaving your skin glowing.

T-Sonic pulsations increase circulation, delivering visible tightness & firmness, for better tone & texture.

The power cleanse increases your absorption ability, magnifying the benefits of your skincare products.

The benefits of facial cleaning go beyond just removing dirt and impurities. It also helps to increase blood circulation, providing the skin with the necessary nutrients for a healthy and glowing complexion.

The Smart Sonic Facial Brush has an RRP of €99.99 and is available to buy here.