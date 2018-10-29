Cancel Halloween, because no one can follow James Kav’s costume

James Kavanagh has nabbed the crown as the Hallo-queen thanks to his unreal costume.

Unveiling himself on Instagram last night, the social media influencer showcased his best costume to date – as he emulated his beloved pet Diana the cat.

Diana is a sphinx breed of feline, so James drafted in the help of the Dublin Body Paint studio to get Diana's wrinkled, feline look.

During the week, the influencer uploaded a snap to his Instagram, letting his followers know that he had settled on a costume.

'Have just finalized my Halloween outfit and I am VIOLENTLY excited. This Sunday I will transform into something I adore,' he wrote.

Many people guessed his choice of costume correctly, with Diana the Sphinx being a top guess among commenters (along with Princess Diana).

The hairless cat has her own Instagram page, where she enjoys the attentions of her 11,000 followers.

Diana, a repeal the 8th activist and pearl choker aficionado, has been a part of James' family since May of this year.

Diana also uploaded a picture of herself and James, wishing her fans a happy Halloween.

Al, a black and white Tuxedo breed who also resides with James, has not commented on the lack of costume tribute he received this year.