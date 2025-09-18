Camp Rock fans react as Disney+ confirms third film is in the works

Camp Rock 3 is officially happening!

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife that Disney had commissioned a third Camp Rock film, fifteen years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premiered on Disney Channel.

The two musical movies, which starred the Jonas Brothers and launched the career of Demi Lovato, told the story of teenage campers spending their summers at a music summer camp.

Now, following Demi’s surprise reunion with the Jonas Brothers on stage at their New Jersey tour date last month, it has been confirmed that Camp Rock 3 is in the works – with a noticeable change.

Last night, the team behind Disney+ took to social media to release a video announcement, which showcases the three Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas – walking around the Camp Rock set.

“It’s time to head back to camp,” Nick teases towards the end of the video, before the logo for Camp Rock 3 is revealed.

Disney+ subsequently penned in their caption: “We're back!! #CampRock3 is now in production.”

It was later confirmed that the three brothers will be reprising their respective roles as Connect 3 singers Shane, Nate and Jason. The Jonas Brothers will also be serving as executive producers.

Disney+ also confirmed that a fourth Camp Rock alum, Maria Canals-Barrera, will be returning to play Mitchie’s mother, Connie Torres.

Demi Lovato – who shot to fame as Mitchie in the original films – will be an executive producer on the threequel, but will not be reprising her role on screen.

Alongside the four original Camp Rock stars, the cast will be led by actors Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, Malachi Barton, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, Ava Jean and Sherry Cola.

Following the reveal of Camp Rock’s return, many fans have taken to Instagram to express their mixed reactions.

“My inner child is healing,” one viewer replied.

Credit: Demi Lovato / Instagram

“That’s nice but where is Demi,” another argued.

“CAMP ROCK IS BAAAAACKKKKKKK,” a third fan exclaimed.

Original leading star Demi Lovato has since expressed her excitement for the third film, writing on her Instagram stories: “Another one but make it camp!! Good luck to this next cast of campers.”

Camp Rock 3 is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year.