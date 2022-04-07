Camilla Thurlow feels ‘a bit broken’ as she cares for sick toddler

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has opened up about the struggles of motherhood this week. Taking care of a sick toddler while getting ready for the arrival of a second baby does not sound easy in the slightest, and Camilla gives us an insight into how her day has been.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the very honest post. In the caption she wrote, “Lots of cuddles, Easter painting, washing up and giving the little ducks a swim this morning… all lovely but there were some other less photogenic bits and I actually felt a bit broken by lunchtime”.

She continued, “Nell has had a really up and down few weeks with minor illnesses and colds (with me catching them after her), we thought she was finally on the mend apart from some nasty back teeth coming through but then last night she was sick poor thing, and it seems like the pattern is continuing as this morning so was I”.

Thurlow said it, “reminded me so much of the first trimester when I used to hate, hate being sick as I didn’t want her to hear and was trying to figure out how to entertain her so she didn’t realise what was going on”.

The reality television star opened up even further to her 1.5M followers by saying, “I felt like a complete failure and wondered how I will ever manage with two and be able to keep everyone happy at once?”

Referring back to the adorable photos she shared of her and Nell cuddling, the tot painting and playing with a toy washing-up set, Camilla closed the caption by sharing, “There were still these lovely moments, I just didn’t want to share them without a bit of info about the rest of the morning because the reality for anyone is that the highs and lows are all jumbled together and we are all just doing our best, big love to anyone who has a bit of an up and down morning too”.

Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages for the soon-to-be mum-of-two. One Instagram user wrote, “Thanks for keeping it real. Sending love from another mum of a two year old”.

Another fan wrote, “You’re my favourite! You’re under no obligation to share your journey with the world, but your honesty is so comforting".

A third added,”Sending lots of love and get well wishes to you and little Nell.You are doing a great job and tomorrow is a new day”.

Camilla and hubby, Jamie Jewitt, announced they were expecting baby number two in December.

We applaud Camilla for her honesty and hope her and her little one are feeling better soon. We can’t wait to see her bundle of joy when she welcomes them into the world!