Camila Mendes defends Riverdale cast after fake sexual abuse claims

Riverdale star Camila Mendes has spoken about about the fake sexual abuse allegations made against her castmates.

Earlier this week, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Vanessa Morgan were all accused of rape and abuse by an anonymous Twitter user, who later revealed she was lying.

Camila explained how dangerous it is to lie about sexual abuse as it makes it harder for real victims to come forward, “It’s so insane to me that somebody would do such a thing, to prove a point, it feels so trivial…to damage not only the integrity of the Me Too movement, but also potentially damage the careers of these people and their lives in order to make a point about how easily people believe things. It’s so backwards to me.

“I feel for my castmates who had to deal with that,” she continued.

Her statement comes after Sprouse and Reinhart expressed their disgust over the false claims. The actors revealed they are looking into legal action.

“Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” said the former Disney star.

Reinhart added, “I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”