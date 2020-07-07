Calls for bingo halls to re-open to help older people’s wellbeing

Irish family business, Let’s Play Bingo, the nation's leading supplier of Bingo products is embarking on a trailblazing campaign to safely reopen bingo halls, clubs and community centres in a bid to create greater unity within communities and offer a much needed and safe resource for fundraisers. Lockdown has fed great creativity with innovative community initiatives popping up around the country. Virtual events such as The Na Fianna Gaa Bingo Game Show and Balcony Bingo, an award winning concept spearheaded in Ringsend and scaled out nationwide with the help of Let’s Play Bingo.

This not only offered a fun and exciting way to bring people together at a safe distance and introduce the game to a younger demographic but also raised thousands in vital funds for struggling causes like Alone and The Mater Hospital. These projects, along with Online Bingo and Home Bingo Kits, kept the business afloat throughout the Stay At Home order.

As Ireland moves through the phases of the COVID-19 roadmap, Let’s Play Bingo is uniquely positioned to support bingo halls and clubs, lending both their expertise and safety materials as they re-open while also facilitating those who are high risk through streaming services and Open Air Bingo ensuring that they continue to feel part of the community they long to rejoin in earnest.

Continuing to keep fundraisers in mind and conscious of new time restrictions and social distancing recommendations, Let’s Play Bingo has also developed some additional quick fire Bingo games and a range of mini lotteries which give players extra excitement and winning chances as well as value for money and greater opportunities to raise much needed funds.

Speaking of this new climate for his industry and a pastime that is so central to the lives of so many in our society, MD of Let’s Play Bingo, John Martin said, “I was genuinely concerned that lockdown would result in the closure of bingo halls indefinitely and with it our longstanding family business. Equally, there was a real concern for the wellbeing of older members of our society who were especially vulnerable at this challenging time, both mentally and physically. We knew that we had to adapt rapidly and respond to the new circumstances while continuing to provide this important social outlet and fundraising tool to people of all age groups nationwide. Now that restrictions are easing it’s important to get halls and club bingos safely open again and we have the expertise, capability, supplies and energy to support this.”

