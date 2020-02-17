Calling all brides-to-be! Don’t Tell The Bride needs new contestants

Planning a wedding takes a lot of time, effort and money. It can be awfully daunting and at times we just wish somebody could plan it all for us.

Luckily, E4 are looking for contestants for the new series of Don’t Tell The Bride, so if you trust your beau enough to plan the wedding then why not sign up?

The lovebirds will be given a whopping £13,000 to spend on their big day.

However, we all know how the show goes so we can’t deny it’d be a stress-free situation. We have all dreamed about the perfect wedding, gazed over the dream dress and put together a Pinterest board for our future nuptials. We have daydreamed about the most fabulous flowers and the most extravagant cakes, but we’d be lucky if we got a reception at the local football pitch with a few balloons hung up here and there.

The show has had its fair share of disastrous and utterly wacky weddings, but it hasn’t always ended in tears.

If you want to sign up for the show then you need to fill in an online form and send a recent image and a short video.

You also need to send in information about yourself and your partner, details of your proposal and any wedding plans you have set in stone. Hopefuls should also explain why they’d like to take part in the show.

A member of the Don’t Tell The Bride team will be in touch with successful applicants.