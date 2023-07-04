Call the Midwife introduce two new characters for series 13

Call the Midwife fans will be delighted to hear that two new characters will be joining the wonderful cast for series 13.

The exciting news that viewers will meet two brand new midwives was announced this afternoon.

The official Call the Midwife Instagram page shared a photo of the new cast members and gave details of what fans can expect from them when the latest series airs.

Credit: Call the Midwife Instagram

Revealing their names are Joyce Highland, played by Renee Bailey, and Rosalind Clifford, played by Natalie Quarry, Call the Midwife explained, “ANNOUNCEMENT!! Two new midwives join the Nonnatus House team in Series 13!”.

“Today we can reveal that there are going to be some new faces gracing the streets of Poplar! Nonnatus House embarks on its new pupil midwife-training scheme – which introduces us to young trainee midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford”.

They continued, “Joyce Highland hails from Trinidad, and aims to become Matron of a British hospital. Hardworking, intelligent and deeply kind, she has a traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever”.

“Rosalind Clifford is young, warm, passionate and funny. She may seem naive at times, but has an inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions”.

Credit: Call the Midwife Instagram

The creator and writer, Heidi Thomas OBE, spoke about the new midwives, saying, “After so many years, our much loved regular characters are like family to me – and our wonderful fans so often tell me that they feel the same”.

“I know they will be as thrilled as I am that Series 13 of Call the Midwife is full of beautiful moments that celebrate the young, the old, and the precious ties that bind them”.

“Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn, and much to give. And yet even as man prepares to walk on the moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?”.

Dame Pippa Harris, the show’s executive producer admitted, “We’re so excited to be back for our thirteenth series, with all the treasured Nonnatus team returning – and also to welcome Renee and Natalie to the cast”.

Credit: Call the Midwife Instagram

“They’re a wonderful addition to the show and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Joyce and Rosalind and to follow their journeys, by bicycle, through the streets and lives of Poplar’s residents”.

The crew at Call the Midwife closed off by adding, “We couldn’t be more thrilled with how Series 13 filming is going, and Renee and Natalie are SUCH great additions to our team as we head into the seventies!!”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share their excitement, with one penning, “Omg I just can’t wait for this new series to start”. A second viewer wrote, “This is great, I’m so excited”.

It was announced that filming for series 13 began back in May and viewers can look forward to watching it in 2024.