Call the Midwife fans thrilled after announcement about new season

Fans of Call the Midwife have been sharing their reactions online following a new announcement about the upcoming season.

The hit BBC drama’s thirteen season drew to a close last month, leaving many viewers on the edge of their seats.

In a new update from the show, it has now been confirmed that the Call the Midwife cast has started filming the Christmas Special and Season 14, which is set to air in 2025.

On the programme’s official Instagram page, they delighted fans with the news that the fourteenth season is already underway and revealed a 'turning point' in the show.

The series unveiled an iconic clapperboard image of the Turner family on set as they stand in front of a lit up Christmas tree.

In the caption of the post, the social media team revealed, “NEWS!! Call the Midwife begins filming for the new Christmas Special and Series 14. Hello all! It's happening!! We've just received the iconic clapperboard shot hot from the set of Call the Midwife, where our intrepid team have begun the first day's filming for the new Christmas special and the FOURTEENTH series!!”.

“And what better way to open up the new season than with the Turners Shelagh (Laura Main), Patrick (Stephen McGann), and their children May (April Rae Hoang) and Angela (Alice Brown) in the cosy festive turner home xxx”.

They continued, “We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the new year, and our new series 14 episodes. This yuletide marks a poignant turning point – as it's the last time we'll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!!!”.

“And BOY do we have some stories for you! We cannot WAIT to show you what's coming…. Call the Midwife returns with a brand new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025”.

The post’s caption also had a statement from the writer and executive producer of Call the Midwife, Heidi Thomas, which reads, “After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House”.

Many fans of the period drama flooded the comments with excited messages about the highly-anticipated new season.

One fan wrote, “Wonderful news! Thanks so much for sharing. Call The Midwife is one of my favorite shows. I look forward to seeing more episodes in the future!”.

“Excellent cannot wait, absolutely sensational drama”, penned another fan, while a third said, “My favourite ever TV show. I can not wait for the return”.