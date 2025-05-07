Call The Midwife fans react as BBC shares three major announcements

Major changes are taking place in the Call The Midwife universe!

Ahead of the return of the hit BBC series later this year, it has been announced that a prequel series and a film adaptation are both in the works.

Last night, the producers behind the beloved show took to social media to share more details about their big announcements.

Firstly, they explained that the upcoming Christmas special will be split into two parts, and will be partially set in Hong Kong in 1970.

The synopsis teases: “When senior members of the Nonnatus House staff head to Hong Kong on a mercy mission, the younger midwives are left to cope alone. As the Christmas action shifts between the sun-drenched Far East and a snowy East End, Sister Julienne finds herself excited about the Order’s future…”

The team later stated that their second announcement is a “prequel series of Call the Midwife, made for the BBC in 2026, and set in Poplar during World War Two.”

Series Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas explained: “The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary – the bombs fell, the babies kept on coming, and the Sisters kept on going. There will be so much in the prequel for our wonderful, loyal fans, including the appearance of some familiar (if much younger!) faces.”

Their final statement revealed a Call The Midwife movie, that will be “set overseas in 1972, and feature the characters you love from our existing TV drama.”

Executive Producer Dame Pippa Harris noted: “We have all been delighted by the way audiences have continued to embrace Heidi’s imaginative and moving stories from Nonnatus House. Emboldened by this warmth and enthusiasm, now feels like the right time to expand our world and take our nuns and midwives onto the big screen with our movie, and back in time with the prequel!”

After the updates, many Call The Midwife viewers have since been expressing their excitement.

“The prequel series sounds amazing I can’t wait!!” one fan praised.

“A MOVIE AND A PREQUEL?????” another exclaimed.

“Excited for all of this!! I love this show so much!! Been with it from the start .. long may it continue,” a third viewer hoped.