Cali-vibe clothing: Megan Barton looks fab as PLT’s ambassador

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson could not have been a better choice for PrettyLittleThing’s newest ambassador.

The gorgeous blonde bombshell Megan Barton Hanson looks cooler than ever modelling the brand's California-styled clothes, making us want to buy everything in sight.

Megan took to the streets of LA to model in her first Brand Ambassador shoot, pulling off her chilled, Kardashian look effortlessly.

After appearing on this year’s Love Island, she’s been living her best life by being an avid advocator of self-love and female empowerment.

Owning it, Megan gives off Cali-girl vibes while dressed in slogan tee that reads: ‘Weekend Tee’s Beverly Hills’.

Paired with a cutesy, polka dot wrap mini skirt, she doesn’t even have to try to look this glamorous.

We love PrettyLittleThing’s 90’s inspired denim sets. Flared, jean trousers and crop tops are the sexiest version of dungarees we’ve seen yet.

And those stunning white, vintage-styled boots are the perfect pair to dress up any outfit.

It’s all about add ons this season as designers play with matching mini and oversized clothing.

Megan nods to the trend with Gigi Hadid-styled mini sunglasses paired with an oversized striped tee and a must-have, adjustable waist bag.

Keeping it simple but sexy, the model looks fab in her extreme rip denim shorts matched with a baggy ‘PLT’ sweater and this season’s trending chunky trainers.

Megan brings fresh feels with staples that need to be in everybody’s wardrobe.

It’s official. PLT and MBH are a match made in fashion heaven.