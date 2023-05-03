SHEmazing!
Cadbury products being recalled due to listeria concerns

A number of Cadbury products have been recalled off shelves due to health concerns.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced that several desserts by the famous chocolate brand are being recalled due to the possibility of listeria monocytogenes being present.

The affected batches include the 75g Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert with an expiration date of May 17, 2023, the 75g Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert which also has an expiration date of  May 17, 2023, and the 75g Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert with an expiration date of May 18, 2023.

The concerned batches were sold in some Lidl stores in Ireland.

Credit: The Food Safety Authority of Ireland 

Consumers are advised not to not to eat the implicated batches of the chocolate dessert.

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and to display recall notices at tills to inform consumers of the issue.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said that, “In rarer cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly”.

The incubation period which is the time between the initial infection and first symptoms appearing is around 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

