Cadbury launch Easter partnership to raise funds for Barnardos.

Cadbury has announced the return of their annual ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’, a virtual Easter egg hide that allows the public to hide an Easter egg anywhere in the world for a loved one. This year, Cadbury will also donate €2 for every Easter Egg purchased on the Worldwide Hide platform.

This Easter, Cadbury wants to connect people across Ireland through the power of generosity. Using Google Maps Street View, the public can share a personalised clue that will mean something only to the recipient, it could be anything from your first date, where you went to college together or the ultimate travel experience you had together.

When the recipient finds the virtual egg, they will receive a real Cadbury Easter Egg delivered to their door (Republic of Ireland delivery only). Hiders will also have a ‘Free to Play’ option, which will allow them to hide a Cadbury Easter Egg for someone they love on Cadbury Worldwide Hide, for free.

For every Easter Egg purchased on the Worldwide Hide platform, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos. Barnardos’ mission is to deliver services and work with families, communities, and partners to transform the lives of vulnerable children who are affected by adverse childhood experiences.

Cadbury Ireland Brand Manager, Maighréad Lynch, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the Cadbury Worldwide Hide this year. The Worldwide Hide allows everyone to get involved and share a clue that means something special to only the hider and the recipient. Over the last few years, we have helped facilitate connections with loved ones near and far and we want to continue to facilitate these connections as we enter a new era. We’re delighted to be working with Barnardos once again this year.”

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said; “We are so thankful that Cadbury are continuing to support Barnardos with their ‘Worldwide Hide’ Easter campaign this year. Barnardos love how inclusive this Easter campaign is for all the diverse families out there, including friends, neighbours and work mates all across Ireland. Everyone can get involved in the fun of the ‘Cadbury Worldwide Hide’ by sending the one you love, your biggest supporter or your friendliest neighbour a Cadbury egg this Easter. The funds raised by choosing a Cadbury egg this Easter will have a huge impact for the family support services Barnardos provide to vulnerable children across Ireland.”

The Cadbury Worldwide Hide website – www.worldwidehide.cadbury.ie – is open now until 10th April 2022 for online purchase. The free to play option will continue and run until 18th April 2022. Participants can purchase one of following Cadbury Easter Eggs to send to their loved one: Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Easter Egg 515g, Cadbury Mini Eggs Giant Easter Egg 455g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Giant Easter Egg 419g.

For more information about the Cadbury Worldwide Hide, visit www.worldwidehide.cadbury.ie

*Capped at 4,000 eggs.