Busted’s Matt Willis posts sweet fan proposal video from concert

Busted have helped two of their fans get engaged!

On Sunday night, Busted continued their UK tour in Manchester’s AO Arena. Now, a few days on from the gig, the band’s bassist Matt Willis has revealed that they helped organise a proposal in the audience!

Taking to his Instagram account earlier today, the 40-year-old posted a video of the heartwarming moment, which took place during the show.

“Ladies and gentlemen, over here somewhere is a man called Joe Drury, can you put your hand up?” Matt asks on stage, prompting audience member Joe to identify himself.

“Everybody, this is Joe Drury, and right now, he is going to talk to his girlfriend!” Matt teases.

The video then showcases Joe getting down on one knee in front of his girlfriend, before pulling out a ring as she accepts his hand in marriage.

“What did she say? She said ‘yes!’” Busted can be heard exclaiming on stage, as Joe sweetly hugs his new fiancée.

“Listen up – this song goes out to you, because we’re going to crash your f***ing wedding,” the bandmates joke, as they introduced their hit song Crash the Wedding.

In the caption of the video, Matt then went on to detail why the proposal was so special for him.

“We get asked to do this kind of thing a lot… we literally cannot make them all happen, but this one felt right. Congratulations guys….!” the Year 3000 hitmaker gushed.

“I’ve literally cried 5 times watching this! I LOVE LOVE! We need each other. Finding another person who makes you feel it’s all worth it. Love is awesome! Have a great day everyone!!!” Matt added.

In the comments section of Matt’s post, Joe thanked him for facilitating his big moment.

“From first bonding over our mutual love for Busted, to one of ‘our’ songs been a Busted song, to this amazing moment….we will forever be in your debt and remember that night for the rest of our lives,” he wrote.