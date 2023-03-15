Bumble’s latest dating data is the best news ever for Short Kings

Bumble has identified the latest Gen-Z dating trends, from Seize The Date (making the first move) to Main Character Energy (not being afraid to go after what you want), to highlight how the younger generation are redefining what dating looks like in 2023.

With data from the popular dating app showing that almost half (43%) of Gen Z people on Bumble are more motivated to go after what they want when it comes to romance, maybe it’s time the rest of us looked to them for some inspiration.

To save you hours on scrolling, we’ve pulled together top Gen Z dating trends, with insights below from the Bumble community and commentary from Bumble’s Sex and Relationships Expert, Dr. Caroline West.

Short King Spring (1.2B+ views)

Short King Spring is now a year-round affair for Gen Z. More than 1 in 3 (37%) Gen Z singles on Bumble shared that they are now more open to dating someone shorter than them and no longer care about someone’s height as a requirement. This is higher than the global average, in which only 30% of those surveyed said the same thing.

Lucky Girl Season (598M+ views)

Generating ‘lucky girl’ energy in the dating world is all about manifesting your desired reality and putting your best self forward. There’s been a shift amongst Gen Z and beyond, with the majority (54%) of single people in the UK being more thoughtful and intentional about how they put themselves out there. Bumble’s Profile Badges can be used to make your intentions clear, whether that’s looking for something casual or serious, helping you manifest the dating experience you’re looking for.

#MainCharacterEnergy (395M+ views)

Living the protagonist lifestyle is the new norm, with 43% of Gen Z Bumble members feeling more motivated to go after what they want when it comes to romance after the past two years. ‘Hardballing’ (not messing around) has also taken a front seat, with more than half (52%) of Gen Z singles globally stating they are much clearer with partners from the start about what they want from a relationship, and 85% saying that being honest and upfront is the most important thing in a relationship.

With the return of office culture and busy social schedules, the overwhelming majority (87%) of Gen Z singles admitted that they were feeling overwhelmed and exhausted with their day to day. Back in 2021, lockdown led to the rise of ‘Slow Dating’ with people taking longer to get to know someone than they usually would. Today, over half (52%) of Gen Z on Bumble have established more boundaries over the last year, a trend Bumble calls ‘Guardrailing’, including being clearer about our emotional needs and boundaries (63%) and not overcommitting socially (55%).

Seize The Date

Gen Z are particularly optimistic about dating in 2023, with 73% of global Gen Z singles on Bumble, ‘Seizing the Date’ and saying they feel positive about the romance that lies ahead. Younger generations are casting aside outdated romantic norms, joining the 89% of women in the UK comfortable with making the first move and asking someone on a first date.

Bumble’s Sex and Relationships Expert, Dr Caroline West says about Gen Z dating: “Gen Z is the first generation to enter the dating scene with apps as a key way to meet people. Given the greater control that online dating can offer with how you choose to date, from filtering matches by distance or Interest Badges which help you find things in common, it’s no surprise this generation feels more empowered to date on their own terms.

Gen Z is making dating work for them in their own way, whether that’s ignoring social norms on height, or doubling down on others – such as being forward. With more than two fifths of Gen Z now feeling more motivated to go after what they want romantically than before the pandemic, it’s clear that, dating with purpose, confidence and integrity is the new standard of dating.”