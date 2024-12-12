Build festive cheer this Christmas with the help of LEGO

Christmas is right around the corner and whether you’re a seasoned brick creator, a parent enjoying your child’s first builds, or just like to use LEGO building as your creative outlet, the LEGO Group will help lay the foundation of your best Christmas memories to date.

LEGO has a wide range of sets to suit family members of all ages and interests, so you’re sure to find the perfect gift for them (or yourself!) when you visit LEGO stores at Grafton Street and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, or online at www.LEGO.com.

To help make your decision easier, LEGO Group have shared their top picks that are sure to bring joy when they’re unwrapped on Christmas morning. Check them out below and prepare to build inspiration.

For adults

EXCLUSIVE: LEGO Icons Santa Post Office Set (Aged 18+) – RRP €99.99

This exclusive LEGO Icons Santa’s Post Office set launched this year. Bring the family together for a delightful, building experience and explore the enchanting world of the North Pole with this 1,440-piece set, the latest addition to the Winter Village Collection. The set includes a cosy log fire, a postal sorting area, an entrance hall with a coffee machine and a second-floor writing area with a letter chute. It also includes a hot-air balloon with a light-up burner, 2-way letter sorter, ice-fishing scene, Christmas tree, signpost, mailbox, sled, and minifigures of Santa and four elves.

LEGO Icons Chrysanthemum – RRP €29.99

For the budding creators who are sick of the petals falling from dead flowers, the Chrysanthemum plant in a pastel green and gold pot with a wood-effect plinth is the perfect low maintenance gift. This LEGO set depicts a chrysanthemum captured at various stages of flowering.

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr – RRP €459.00

The LOTR lovers are covered for their Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: Barad-dûr model. This set also comes with Sauron, Mouth of Sauron, Gothmog, Orc, Frodo, Sam and Gollum minifigures.

LEGO Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System – RRP €259.00

Launch into a creative project with the LEGO Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System model building project for adult space fans. This NASA-themed rocket model features retractable launch tower umbilicals, rocket support and crew bridge, detachable solid-fuel boosters and separating rocket stages. Enjoy an immersive building experience before putting your creation on display for all to explore and enjoy.

LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney – RRP €99.99

For the Disney adults, why not relive some of the most enchanting scenes in the history of Disney animated movies with this LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney build-and-display model kit. The set includes iconic Disney characters – A buildable Mickey Mouse figure, Belle Geppetto, Bruno and Lilo minifigures, plus Simba, Sebastian, Flounder and 3 Broom figures.

For children

LEGO Creator Wild Safari Animals – RRP €64.99

LEGO Creator Wild Safari Animals is perfect for animal lovers. Safari animal playset with endless play options – Kids can enjoy fun stories with 3 different sets: a giraffe toy with a flamingo toy, 2 gazelle toys and a lion toy with a tree and a butterfly. Suitable for children 9+

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car – RR €26.99

LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car for the F1 fans and lovers of the iconic car brand. The car has authentic McLaren details – The 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car model features the distinctive black-and-papaya livery, team- sponsor logos, wheels with Pirelli print and papaya safety halo. This set also comes with 1 minifigure. Suitable for children 9+

LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit – €74.99

LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit is an interactive LEGO toy that will help children learn more about the solar system. It is an educational toy, and kids can turn the crank to see how the Earth and the Moon orbit around the Sun. This solar system toy includes details, like the months and moon phases to help kids see how the Earth’s orbit affects our seasons. Suitable for children aged 10 and up.

LEGO Harry Potter™ Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall – RRP €199.99

This LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts castle toy playset makes a magical gift no matter what house you’re from. The set has detailed recreations of the Great Hall, courtyard and 3 dungeon rooms. This Harry Potter toy includes 5 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portrait elements and contains 11 collectible LEGO Harry Potter characters. Suitable for children 10+

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace – RRP €399.99

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace is a buildable 3-level ice palace with a tower, Elsa, Anna and Kristoff mini-doll figures and an Olaf snowman figure. Inspire girls and boys aged 6 and up with this Elsa’s Ice Palace construction playset and let kids imagine and play out their own creative stories. Suitable for children 6+

Seasonal sets

LEGO Icons Wreath – RRP €99.99

For the crafty folk who are looking for different door décor this year, this wreath-making kit includes everything you need to craft a wreath or garland with fir tree foliage, berries, orange slices, cinnamon and pinecones.

LEGO Santas’ Delivery Truck – RRP €19.99

Why not Drive creativity – Kids enjoy a festive build with a LEGO Santa’s Delivery Truck toy building kit. The truck opens to reveal presents inside and features a mini-LEGO Christmas tree, which fits on top of the vehicle. The Christmas LEGO set is brought to life by an elf minifigure, who sits in the driving seat of Santa’s truck. Suitable for children aged 8+

LEGO Gingerbread Ornaments – RRP €12.99

For the tree fanatics, indulge your creativity with this holiday set that includes 3 gingerbread figures that children can build and rebuild countless times. The ornaments feature hanger loops, making them easy to use as Christmas tree decorations or for display around the house.

LEGO Christmas Tree – RRP €49.99

Let’s encourage kids to get creative over the holiday season with this LEGO Christmas Tree toy building set. This set has 2 building options, kids can choose to create a larger Christmas tree display model or 2 mini-Christmas tree models. Once built, the model becomes a piece of Christmas decor to display proudly or can be used as a table centrepiece for the big day.

Available to buy at LEGO.com or instore at the Grafton Street or Blanchardstown Shopping Centre LEGO® Stores.