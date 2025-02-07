Buffy fans react as Sarah Michelle Gellar speaks out on revival

Buffy fans have been reacting to a very exciting update from Sarah Michelle Gellar!

Sarah shot to fame in 1997 when she starred as Buffy Anne Summers in the hit teen horror series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The show wrapped up its run in May 2003 after seven seasons, and since then, fans have been desperate for Buffy to return.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that a Buffy revival was on the cards, with Hulu close to issuing a pilot order. Sarah Michelle Gellar would return to her role as Buffy, and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao would be signing on to direct the pilot.

Now, a few days on from the rumours, Sarah has finally broken her silence on the speculation!

Last night, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a statement, confirming that she is hoping to reprise her role as Buffy.

Alongside a screenshot from Buffy, Sarah penned that the discussions began three years ago, when Gail Berman informed her that Chloé Zhao wanted to revive Buffy.

“As I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again. We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure,” she recalled, adding that the conversation “did continue over the next few years”.

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there,” she wrote.

“I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you,” Sarah concluded.

Many Buffy viewers have since voiced their excitement, with one commenting: “We trust you Sarah, no one knows Buffy like you do. Cannot wait!!”

“Buffy coming in our time of need is so on brand,” another replied.