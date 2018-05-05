Brunching in Dublin this weekend? Two Boys Brew is a MUST

Brunching is one of the weekends most sacred rituals, but choosing the perfect location to dine on eggs benedict and avocado can be pretty difficult.

If you're opting for brunch in Dublin this weekend, the only place for it is Two Boys Brew.

This divine little place is nestled on the main street in Phibsborough, and while it may not seat the masses, its amazing menu, coffee and service attracts them.

We're massive fans of the shop, which does some of the best coffee in Dublin.

That fact, coupled with the menus subtle twists on classic foods and Berlin-esque interiors makes this cafe a mecca for brunch-seekers.

Two Boys Brew does an all day brunch, so even if you're not quite ready to drag yourself out of bed, the best meal of the day is served until 4pm.

We totally recommend the Brew Boys Benedict, which replaces the classic muffin accompaniment to the Hollandaise-doused dish with a potato hash brown, alongside slow cooked pulled beef, perfectly poached eggs and a bed of garlic sauteed kale.

The blueberry and ricotta hotcake is the ideal dish for a sweet tooth, balanced perfectly with a hint of lime curd.

But don't take our word for it, the cafe is open from 7.30am to 4pm.