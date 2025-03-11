Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares insight into being his caregiver

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a candid message about being a caregiver.

In 2022, Die Hard star Bruce announced his immediate retirement from acting, due to being diagnosed with aphasia. The condition causes speech abilities to deteriorate.

Then, in February 2023, Bruce’s family confirmed that the Hollywood legend had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Now, a few years on from his diagnosis, Bruce’s wife Emma has chosen to post a heartfelt plea on behalf of the caregiver community.

Last night, the 46-year-old model took to Instagram to upload a video message, addressing the recent deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, from natural causes.

Following the discoveries of their bodies at their home in February, it was confirmed last week that Betsy (65) passed away from a rare virus, named hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

It is believed that Betsy's husband Gene (95) died one week later from coronary artery disease. The two-time Oscar winner also had advanced Alzheimer's disease.

In her social media message, Emma addressed the devastation that she felt about the Hackmans’ deaths.

“This is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to this tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman,” she began.

“It’s just made me think of this broader story, and that is that caregivers need care too, and that they are vital, and that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person,” Emma explained.

“I think that there’s this common misconception that caregivers, they got it figured out, they’re covered, they’re good. I don’t subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them, so that they can continue to show up for their person,” the mother-of-two added.

Following her moving plea, many of Emma’s followers have since been commenting their support.

“Well said. Sending you all love and continued prayers,” one fan wrote.

“Someone should have checked in on Mrs Hackman! Very sad situation. Thank you!!” another replied.

“Absolutely, thank you for this,” a third follower praised.