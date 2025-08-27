Bruce Willis’ wife Emma details ‘hardest decision’ amid his dementia

Emma Heming Willis has given an emotional insight into her husband’s experience with dementia.

In February 2023, just one year after he retired from acting, it was announced that Die Hard star Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma has become Bruce’s caregiver, with the support of their two daughters – Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11) – as well as Bruce’s three older children – Rumer (37), Scout (34) and Tallulah (31) – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Now, Emma has revealed “one of the hardest decisions” that she has had to make amid Bruce’s dementia diagnosis.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC’s special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, the 49-year-old explained that the family have moved Bruce into a safer, second home for him to navigate, and have also hired professional caregivers.



“I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs,” Emma detailed.

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It’s just his brain that is failing him,” she continued.

When asked if her husband of 16 years recognises her, Emma stated that he “lights up” and is “reciprocating”.

“That's all I need, you know? I don't need him to know that I am his wife, and we were married on this day, and this is what it… I don't need any of that,” she confessed.

"The language is going, and we've learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way,” she noted, adding that they get “moments” with Bruce.

"It's his laugh, right? Like, he has such a hardy laugh. And sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and I just get transported. It's just hard to see, because as quickly as those moments appear, then it goes. It's hard, but I'm grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still very much here,” Emma admitted.

When quizzed about what she would like to ask Bruce, Emma concluded: "Just how he's doing, [if] he's okay, he feels okay. If there's anything that we could do to support him better. I would really love to know that. If he's scared. If he's ever worried. I just would love to be able to have a conversation with him."