Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz Beckham post tributes for their anniversary

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been celebrating!

Yesterday (April 9) marked the happy couple’s third wedding anniversary.

Brooklyn – who is the eldest child of retired footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham – tied the knot with actress Nicola in 2022, during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

Now, in honour of their special day, Brooklyn and Nicola have been taking the opportunity to express their adoration for one another!

Last night, Brooklyn took to Instagram to post three photos of the happy couple, including a stunning black-and-white shot from their wedding day.

The third snap that Brooklyn included showcases a tattoo on his left palm, with the words ‘I love you’.

“Happy 3 year anniversary baby x I love you with all my heart,” the 26-year-old began in his message to Nicola.

“I’m so lucky I get to spend everyday with you and wake up to your beautiful face everyday you are my world x I love you so much Nicola xxxxxxx,” he added sweetly.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Nicola shared her appreciation for her husband by uploading the same stills from their nuptials, including one of the newlyweds wearing matching white suits.

“Happy anniversary baby! I can't believe it’s been three years since this day – I love you with all my heart and promise to always have your back,” Nicola penned in her caption.

“I can't wait for forever with you. Thank you for being the most incredible husband I could ever dream of. I love you a million times over,” the 30-year-old wrote further.

Following their sweet declarations to one another, many of Brooklyn and Nicola’s fans have since been taking to their comments section to send their own well-wishes.

“Happy anniversary how time flies by,” one follower replied.

“Lots of love to you both. It’s been so nice to follow your journey,” another praised.

“Wishing you both a wonderful anniversary,” a third fan added.