Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz mark anniversary with cute tributes

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating!

The couple have sweetly marked their anniversary, after being together for the past five years.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who first started dating in 2019, tied the knot during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.

Now, to mark five years of their romance, the happy couple have been taking to social media to share adorable tributes to one another.

Last night, Brooklyn – who is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham – took to Instagram to post a stunning snap of himself and his wife.

“Happy anniversary baby,” the 25-year-old began in his caption.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have you by my side everyday and wake up to your gorgeous face everyday xx I love you with all my heart,” Brooklyn added.

On her own Instagram account, Nicola chose to upload the same image, with her own heartwarming message to her husband.

“happy anniversary baby, can’t believe it’s been 5 years,” the 29-year-old penned.

“thank you for being the best husband ever. i love you with all my heart,” Nicola gushed.

On her Instagram stories, the actress also shared a glimpse of a gorgeous bouquet of white roses that Brooklyn sent to her, along with a sweet note.

“Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby girl x we are the strongest we have ever been and I have so much love for you and you are my best friend and I can't believe you are my wife,” Brooklyn wrote in his note.

“I am the luckiest person to ever exist and I'm so happy to call you my wife x I love you and I love everything about you xx I love you baby xx Love Brooklyn xx,” he added.

Credit: Nicola Peltz Beckham / Instagram

Following their cute tributes to each other, many of Brooklyn and Nicola’s followers have been taking to their comments sections to express their own congratulations.

“Happy anniversary you two,” one fan replied.

“Congrats and happy anniversary to a lovely couple!” another commented.

“Happy 5 years guys, my favourite couple ever,” a third fan added.