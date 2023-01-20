Brooke Vincent takes son to Coronation Street set

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has returned back to The Cobbles to show her son, Mexx, the ‘most iconic street’ where she used to work.

Brooke was known for playing the character of Sophie Webster from 2004 to 2019.

Sharing a sweet tribute for her old job, Brooke posted a collection of photos of her and her three-year-old posing outside infamous Corrie locations such as Webster’s autocentre, The Rovers Return Inn and behind-the-scenes in the costume department.

The 30-year-old captioned the post, “The Most Iconic Street. Today I took Mexx back to Corrie. Last time I was here I was about to give birth to him!!".

“3 years have past, everything has changed, yet everything is still the same.. I saw old friends and people I literally spent over half my life working with!!!”.

Vincent sweetly added, “Forever a huge part of me. Until next time, we had the best time visiting”.

Fans and previous co-stars of Brooke’s headed to the comments to share how glad they were to see her on the Coronation Street set and urged her to consider joining the cast again.

Sally Dynevor, known for playing Sally Metcalfe on the soap, wrote, “Sooo good to see you Brooke. We need you back”.

“Alex took good pictures! Gorgeous to see you both x”, penned Sally Ann Mathews who plays Jenny Bradley on the show.

A fan of the actress said, “Please come back!”, “Maybe you could go back and Mexx could join, then it really would be chaos at corrie”, wrote another.

A third fan added, “I miss you being in it, you were my favourite. Can’t believe you’ve been out of it for that long”.

Brooke left Coronation Street in October 2019 to go on maternity leave and had her son Mexx. She also welcomed another baby boy into the world- one-year-old Monroe.