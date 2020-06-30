‘It broke me in half’: Katy Perry opens up about feeling suicidal

Opening up about your mental health struggles isn't an easy thing to do. It takes a lot of strength and time, but sharing our stories helps beat the stigma surrounding mental health. Katy Perry recently spoke out about how her mental health spiralled after breaking up with Orlando Bloom in 2017. The Firework singer explained that their split and career struggles left her feeling "broken".

She told SiriusXM CBC: "My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half."

The Never Really Over singer continued, "I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

Despite how difficult this time was for Perry, she said she is glad it happened because it gave her a different outlook on life, "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

Speaking of how gratitude saved her, she commented, "Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped, but I found the ways to be grateful."

"If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful', even though I am in a sh***y mood," she explained.

The Roar singer is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. The pair are set to welcome a daughter into the world in the coming weeks.

Samaritans Helpline 116 123