Broadcaster Martin King and wife Jenny welcomes granddaughter & shares cute snap

Host of the Six O’Clock Show, Martin King has announced the birth of his newest granddaughter and she is a dote.

Martin’s wife, Jenny, shared a black and white snap of the baby to her Instagram feed. The caption read, “Welcome to the world our adorable little princess. Mia arrived today 3 weeks early and has completely melted our hearts already”.

She continued, “Her big brother Aaron can’t wait for the cuddles with his new little sister and our son Dean and his soon to be wife Alison, you are amazing for giving us this little beauty to call our granddaughter”.

The photographer and wedding expert added, “I already have my camera at the ready”.

Friends and fans of Jenny and Martin rushed to the comments to share messages of congratulations for the new grandparents. Comedian Deirdre O’ Kane wrote, “FABULOUS”, followed by clapping hands and heart emojis.

Fashion blogger Jennifer Wrynne said, “Aww gorgeous news! Huge congratulations Jenny & family”.

One fan penned, “So precious and so sweet congratulations to all”, with a second adding, “Huge congratulations Jenny and Martin on the arrival of your beautiful granddaughter. The camera will be going a lot with that gorgeous baby and best wishes to Dean and Alison also”.

Martin shared the photo to his own Instagram story with the caption, “And here she is, our beautiful granddaughter Mia”.

This is Martin and Jenny’s third grandchild. They are already proud grandparents to 10-year-old Aaron and baby Sophia who was born during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.