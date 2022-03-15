Britney Spears shares wild story about breastfeeding her sons

While on a tropical holiday, Britney Spears was cradling a newborn baby and it brought her right back to those early days of motherhood.

Britney is a proud mum to her two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, both of whom she shares with her ex Kevin Federline.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, the 40-year-old mum opened up about what it was like to breastfeed both of her boys after they were born, describing her home as a “milk factory”, which a lot of new mums can definitely relate to.

“Okay… so I breastfed my 2 boys… like a freaking milk factory!!!” Britney wrote, adding, “I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breastfeeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry!!!”

“I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk and it kind of hurt my boobs!!! They got so full so I was like ‘hey I will make a milk factory in my living room’ and guess what… I did!!!”

Britney explains that she was in Maui recently when a new mum let her hold her two-month-old baby girl. “I held the baby for an hour as we talked and I guess as women our bodies hold memory because it was like my back came out and instinct came back… it was immediate!!!”

Continuing, Britney explains how her own two sons were born quite close together, “back to back,” and so the Toxic singer remembers clearly “how strong my back had to be holding them when at one point I had 40 cars of paps on my tail!! The strength you can hold is unbelievable when you are a mom!!”

Describing another surreal moment of early motherhood, Britney recalls being on tour when her sons were four and five-years-old, “I was on tour changing in my quick changing room and milk started coming out of my breast!!! Like a lot…”

“I couldn’t understand because there were no babies nearby and usually if that happens which is extremely rare it’s because your body connects to another human being…,” she added.

In a separate Instagram post shared on Sunday, Britney spoke about how much her sons have grown up, just like her dog Sawyer. “My baby is getting bigger… I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger… IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she lamented in the caption.

“They don't need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying!!!” Britney goes on to say that she hopes to one day be able to share some recent photos of herself and her teenage sons, but at the moment she’s respecting their desire for privacy.