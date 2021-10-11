Britney Spears is writing a book and it sounds eerily familiar

It seems pop icon Britney Spears has taken up a new pandemic pastime, and is writing a book!

Taking to social media over the weekend, the 39-year-old singer shared the surprising news that she is currently penning a novel, and it sounds a little too familiar.

Writing a story about a ghost stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain, it’s fair to assume that Britney probably took quite a bit of inspiration from her own life, creating parallels connecting her 13 year long conservatorship, and the life of a ghost.

“I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered… yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she used to know,” Britney explained to her 35.3M Instagram followers.

Continuing, Britney says, “After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

Referencing the family drama going on in her own life, Britney says that when the ghost comes out of limbo, she has a tough decision to make, “greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life”.

“She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again!!!!⁣,” the Toxic singer concluded.

Britney’s novel has been getting quite a lot of attention, with many people claiming it’s bound to be the next New York Times bestseller!

“Writing a book? We might know some people!” the official Penguin Teen publisher commented.

“A NYT best seller in the making,” one follower gushed.

“Yes Britney!! We cannot wait to read it,” another excitedly wrote.