Britney Spears hits out at dad for making her feel ‘ugly’

Britney Spears has opened up about how her conservatorship and father made her feel like she was “never good enough”.

In a post to Instagram, the Gimme More singer shared a photo of herself when she was 13 with a lengthy caption. It read, “13 was the age I actually felt kinda pretty… I think my rebellious days were due to the fact I always had to be perfect and pretty… then I went to the extremes and went wild and naughty… but in those rebellious days I honestly still felt hot as f**k”.

“One thing the conservatorship did to me… and one of the things that hurt me the most… is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough!!!”.

She continued, “My dad always made me feel like I had to try… try… try!!! BIG TIME!!! He ruined the deep seed of my existence… the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13… my confidence… my swag… my inner dialogue… and yes even my sex life… all completely ruined!!!”.

“He made me feel ugly… therefore I was!!! Trust me… feeling pretty is a whole different world… I know because I’ve witnessed both!!! If that makes some people feel uncomfortable… GOOD… uncomfortable conversation is great!!!”.

“The moment the conservatorship was over… I felt so good about myself!!! And guess what… I stopped trying so damn hard and yes I entered a whole new world!!! I felt beautiful… therefore I was!!!”.

The pop-star ended the post by saying, “I might feel that way but the psychological damage from my dad and EVERY SINGLE F**KING person who went along with it will always be there!!! What you think… therefore you are!!! I kinda feel 13 again!!!”.

Fans of the 40-year-old rushed to the comments to share their support for the Circus singer. One wrote, “You are beyond beautiful inside and out”.

A second penned, “Meanwhile we were all wanting to be Britney because she was perfect… but she didn’t even feel that way”.

A third fan added, “Breaks my heart to read this. You were always beautiful, and you will always be beautiful. Your soul and heart are the most beautiful. Keep shining”.

Britney’s conservatorship, which controlled all of her personal and financial matters, came to an end in November 2021, after nearly 14 years.