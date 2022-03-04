Britney Spears hints at marriage after calling Sam Asghari her husband

It would seem congratulations might be in order for 40-year-old pop icon Britney Spears who has hinted that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari have tied the knot!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Britney wished her beau Happy Birthday, as he turns 28-years-old.

“Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much,” she wrote in the caption, before excitedly adding, “I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!”

Just three hours later, the Toxic singer shared another sweet post, only this time she referred to Asghari as her husband.

Alongside an adorable video of some baby turtles swimming out to sea, Britney wrote, “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: ‘100 baby turtles leave the hatch, only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks, only 1 strong strong Turtle makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies. He said these turtles represented life!!!!!’”

Does this mean that Britney and Sam tied the knot last night while on their celebratory tropical vacation? Quite possibly! Britney has made it known over the past few months that she’s keen to settle down and start a family with her other half.

However, it’s also possible that the mum-of-two could be simply preemptively calling Sam her husband, as her Instagram captions tend to fall into the cryptic category quite often.

Either way, we couldn’t be more delighted for Britney who appears to be living her very best life right now!

Britney first announced her engagement to the fitness enthusiast back in September last year, sharing a short video of her and her fiancé showing off her glittering ring. “I can’t f***ing believe it,” she excitedly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Asghari shared a gorgeous photo of the pair kissing to his own Instagram page, with Britney giving a close-up shot of her new bling.