Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam gives insight into wedding date

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has shared some new information to fans on the pair's wedding plans.

The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to share a sweet Mother’s Day post for Britney that read, “Our lives has been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen”.

He continued, “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after”.

Credit: Instagram

One fan was quick to speculate that they thought they knew the date of the big day already due to a cryptic post Sam shared to his story months earlier.

The Can You Keep a Secret actor shared a snap of a slushy from the American shop 7/11 months ago with the caption, “Only if you knew”. Fans were quick to presume this was the star’s baby’s due date as the pregnancy news was only freshly announced.

Now fans think it’s the date of Britney and Sam’s wedding. One follower wrote to Sam, “7/11!!!!!!! I peeped & understood your slurpee post a cpl months ago! Unless that’s the due date?”.

Credit: Instagram

Asghari replied saying, “No! 7/11 is a convenience store with a great candy selection”, followed by a laughing face, shutting down any rumours that their wedding might take place on this date.

Sam popped the question to Britney in September 2021 after five years of dating. The pair announced that they were expecting their first child together with an Instagram post in April of this year.

Fans may not have figured out the exact date yet but we can’t wait until the big day, whenever it may be!