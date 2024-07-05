Bring summer to your home with these simple yet delicious recipes

With the weather being a bit hit and miss so far this summer, we’re doing everything we can to make the most of these warmer months.

One thing we know will get us in the summery mood is whipping up some delicious, summer-inspired meals and sweet treats to tuck into with loved ones.

Whether you’re planning on hosting a BBQ or are dreaming of long sunny days, these recipes will help to create that summer feeling. From thirst-quenching drinks to yummy lunch ideas, check them out below!

A delicious and cost efficient dish to suit all taste buds.

The citrusy salad makes a nice addition to the heat of the chicken.

A filling and nutritious meal that will make you feel like you’re on the Greek islands.

It is the perfect season to incorporate strawberries into every dish after all!

Super quick to whip up when you’re craving something sweet.

This moist cake is jam-packed with summery flavours.

An impressive-looking dessert if you have guests coming over.

Really quick to make if you’re in a hurry and full of summer fruits.

The perfect drink to make you feel like you’re on holiday.

This refreshing drink will go down a treat with the whole family.