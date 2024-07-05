Bring summer to your home with these simple yet delicious recipes
With the weather being a bit hit and miss so far this summer, we’re doing everything we can to make the most of these warmer months.
One thing we know will get us in the summery mood is whipping up some delicious, summer-inspired meals and sweet treats to tuck into with loved ones.
Whether you’re planning on hosting a BBQ or are dreaming of long sunny days, these recipes will help to create that summer feeling. From thirst-quenching drinks to yummy lunch ideas, check them out below!
Stuffed courgettes
A delicious and cost efficient dish to suit all taste buds.
Mexican chicken with fruit salad
The citrusy salad makes a nice addition to the heat of the chicken.
Greek salad with lentils and lamb
A filling and nutritious meal that will make you feel like you’re on the Greek islands.
Strawberry, goat cheese and quinoa salad
It is the perfect season to incorporate strawberries into every dish after all!
Summer berry loaf
Super quick to whip up when you’re craving something sweet.
Elderflower and lemon drizzle loaf
This moist cake is jam-packed with summery flavours.
Easy strawberry charlotte
An impressive-looking dessert if you have guests coming over.
Simple summer pudding
Really quick to make if you’re in a hurry and full of summer fruits.
Peach iced tea
The perfect drink to make you feel like you’re on holiday.
Rhubarb, mint and limeade
This refreshing drink will go down a treat with the whole family.