Brighten your blonde hair with this new purple shampoo

Infused with keratin, purple fig & iris, OGX Blonde Enhance+ Purple Toning Shampoo for Blonde Hair and Highlights helps to hydrate hair and eliminate warm hues, helping to emulate the cool freshness achieved at the hairdresser from home. Plus, the more you use it, the more it will help to visibly brighten and shift that stubborn yellow!

Putting the care back into haircare, OGX Blonde Enhance+ Purple Toning Shampoo for Blonde Hair and Highlights is pH balanced with sulphate free surfactants for gentle cleansing. Pair with any OGX conditioner for desired results!

Whether your hair is natural, dyed, highlighted, balayage or even silver, the ultra-hydrating, colour-correcting formula is the first step to a brighter, brilliant blonde. Bringing salon-level healthy feeling hair to the high street, the powerful toning blend uses colour wheel science to help neutralise yellow tones – leaving all shades of blonde with a healthy, post hairdresser's glow.

So no matter if it’s the summer sun, chlorine exposure or harsh hard water contributing to those unwanted warmer hues, the highly pigmented formula helps you to instantly wave goodbye to the orange undertones you never asked for.

The NEW OGX Blonde Enhance+ Purple Toning Shampoo for Blonde Hair and Highlights is available from Tesco, pharmacies nationwide now, and from Dunnes Stores at the end of September, retailing at €9.89 RRP.