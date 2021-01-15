Brighten up Blue Monday – 5 must-have pieces by Tommy Hilfiger

2021 has not been off to the best start with every day throwing us a new curve ball, cue Blue Monday – the saddest day of the year, statistically. As Blue Monday approaches the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2020 collection is ready to bring the rays of sunshine home.

Post-holiday cobwebs are blown away by bright, playful pyjama patterns and throw-on, colour-pop hoodies and jumpers available in a range of upbeat neon and fluorescent shades.

This gorgeous, leafy green hoodie is a toasty addition to any wardrobe. Pair it with jeans and over the knee boots for an everyday look or simply throw it over your favourite dress for a casual chic vibe.

Icons hoodie, tommy.com, €139.

While Spring is technically almost here, the cool weather is here to stay so it might be a good idea to inject your wardrobe with some cheery-coloured warmers to keep you upbeat.

We are loving this yellow baffle down jacket that will keep you warm whilst adding a much-needed pop of colour to your outfit. With a faux fur trimmed hood and a water-resistant outer layer, this is exactly what you need to battle against the elements this season.

Baffle-down jacket, tommy.com, €249.

If you’re looking for an even bolder piece of outerwear, this colour-block padded coat could be just up your street. The metallic stripe and pop of red take this coat seamlessly from winter to spring whilst keeping you warm and dry.

Colour-block padded coat, tommy.com, €399.

As the days grow colder, cosy and colourful loungewear makes the work-from-home, play-from-home lifestyle extra warm, easy and effortless. Spruce up your under armour with a delicate bralette that will add an extra layer of comfort to your WFH uniform.

Triangle bralette, tommy.com, €37.90.

To make sure that the men in your life are kitted out with similar positive vibes, we recommend this stand-out cashmere jumper that will last a lifetime so it’s well-worth the investment. We are loving the bright blue shade that will make even the darkest of days that bit brighter.

Cashmere crew neck, tommy.com, €109.