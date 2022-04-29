Bright colours & retro furniture transform the LauraLynn reception room

Giving your home or workspace a mini makeover can do wonders for your body and soul, and nobody deserves a makeover more than the wonderful people at the LaraLynn Ireland’s Children Hospice charity.

LauraLynn’s Children’s Hospice works with children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, to make the most of the little moments together.

As part of their ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility campaign in Ireland, bringing comfort to those who need it most, sofa retailer DFS, helped deliver a wonderful makeover at LauraLynn Hospice, working with Crown Paint and Alannah Monks.

Speaking about this special project, interior designer Alannah Monks said, “As a mum myself, I feel huge empathy with the families who find themselves here. As a designer I am so conscious of how a space can make people feel.”

“We wanted to achieve something that reflected the positive work done by LauraLynn and the joy they bring to the lives of so many during difficult times. We chose to lead with colour and pattern, creating somewhere child friendly without losing sight of the serious work being done by the amazing team behind LauraLynn.”

“The colours available from DFS made bringing the space together so simple,” Alannah added, as she chose a gorgeous navy French Connection Zinc Sofa to anchor the space, which perfectly matched LauraLynn’s brand colours.

Before

After

The fact that it came in a luscious leather upholstery means that it will be easy to maintain and keep clean. “The armchairs in yellow provided yet another pop of colour in a functional way, with the retro shape of the So Simple Tom armchair complementing the painted walls,” Alannah continued.

“Bringing the LauraLynn brand colours into the space was extremely important, and Crown Paints did an incredible job matching them using their colour matching services and making them available in their Crown Trade Clean Extreme Anti-Bacterial Scrubbable Matt Paint.”

“Similarly the prints donated by Julie and Owen of Jando reflect the key colours of LauraLynn, of blue, pink and yellow, while also nodding to the charity’s value as an important place for families who need it in Ireland.”

Allanah also made sure to thank the talented artists, Bronagh Fleming and Cathy McGovern, for their beautiful work on painting the wall murals.

Proud of the amount of hard work that has gone into this project, Alannah said, “We all want to support families who are on this very tough journey. In working with DFS and Crown Paints to transform the reception area my intention has been to give families some space to make the most of the little moments together.”