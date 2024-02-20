Bridgit Mendler announces she is now a mum through adoption

Bridgit Mendler is now a mum!

The former Good Luck Charlie actress has surprised her fans by announcing that she has adopted a child.

Bridgit and her husband Griffin Cleverly, whom she tied the knot with in October 2019, are parents to a four-year-old boy.

After a lengthy social media absence, Bridgit took to X (formerly known as Twitter) earlier today to share the wonderful news. On her account, the 31-year-old posted a beach sunset snap of herself and her little boy.

Credit: Bridgit Mendler / X

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy,” she gushed alongside the image.

“Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is,” the Ready Or Not hitmaker noted.

“that’s my news for now folks,” Bridgit teased further.

Following her unexpected announcement, many fans of the Disney Channel alum have since expressed their delight for her.

“We love you and will support this lovely journey, thank you for sharing with us!” one fan replied on X.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy you chose to be a foster parent!!!!” another exclaimed.

“You deserve everything and more queen,” a third follower added.

Prior to the reveal of her young son, Bridgit also confirmed on X that she is now the CEO of a new company, Northwood Space.

Based in California, the startup will aim to mass produce ground stations, also known as teleports.

Bridgit, who recently studied at both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and at Harvard Law School, went on to detail why the role is important to her.

“The vision is a data highway between Earth and space. Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite,” she explained in a statement to CNBC.

“For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people,” she added.