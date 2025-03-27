Bridget Jones star joins the cast of Only Murders In The Building

Only Murders In The Building has gained another star-studded cast member!

It has been announced that Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will be starring in the fifth season of the hit Disney+ series.

Only Murders In The Building, which launched in 2021, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio who launch a true crime podcast to investigate murders that take place in their New York apartment building.

The show – which won its first Screen Actors Guild award last month – is no stranger to having numerous big names in its cast, with stars such as Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy and Paul Rudd appearing in recent seasons.

Now, it has been confirmed that Renée Zellweger – best known for her roles in Judy, Chicago and the Bridget Jones franchise – will be joining the ranks for Only Murders’ fifth season.

While Renée has yet to release a statement on her casting news, the social media team behind Only Murders have already expressed excitement about their new addition.

Yesterday, the producers took to Instagram to upload a photo of Renée’s chair on set, along with the caption: “Welcome to the building, Renée Zellweger!”

Many viewers have since expressed their delight at Renée’s addition, with one follower replying: “The best news ever.”

“Only ICONS in the building,” another teased.

Renée’s casting follows on from the news that Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key will also be involved in season five. The nature of their characters is being kept secret.

It is anticipated that season five will follow directly on from the cliffhanger ending of season four, in which the show’s trio – Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) – discovered the Arconia’s doorman, Lester (played by Teddy Coluca), dead in the building’s courtyard fountain.

Filming for the fifth season of Only Murders In The Building is currently underway, and the season is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.