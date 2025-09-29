Bridgerton fans react as Netflix unveils new look at season four

Netflix has released an update on Bridgerton season four!

In July of last year, Netflix announced that season four of the hit regency drama will be following the story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), which is also the third book in Julia Quinn’s original series.

Yerin Ha was later cast in the role of Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Baek, who is described in season four’s logline as a “captivating Lady in Silver”.

In May of this year, the streaming giant confirmed that the fourth season of Bridgerton will not be premiering on the service until next year.

To tide fans over until its premiere, Netflix has now treated viewers to a brand-new look at season four!

Earlier today, the producers behind Bridgerton took to social media to release the official poster for season four.

The poster focuses on the back of Sophie’s silver dress and her mask that she wears to Benedict’s mother’s masquerade ball, which is where she will eventually meet the Bridgerton bachelor.

“One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen,” Netflix penned alongside the poster.

“Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026,” they added, refraining from giving fans any further information about its release date.

Following the fresh update, many Bridgerton viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their reactions.

“Please let it be early 2026 like January, I can’t wait!!” one fan wished.

“COME BENOPHIE WE'RE WAITING FOR YOU!!!!!!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“SO EXCITED! Please drop all episodes at once! The waiting game really kills the vibe!” a third viewer added.

Speaking at a Bridgerton event in February, showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed that Benedict and Sophie’s love story follows the ‘Cinderella’ trope.

“We’ve spent the first three seasons really digging into the upstairs world and getting to know the rules of the Ton, and so it felt right that we should expand the world out and go downstairs,” she hinted.

“[Sophie] is no damsel in distress. She is someone who has chess moves and is always thinking two steps ahead, so she is absolutely going to throw Benedict for a loop. Yerin just brings this incredible feistiness, humour and vulnerability to the role,” Brownell praised.