Bridgerton fans react as Netflix announces season four release date

We finally have a release date for Bridgerton season four!

In July of last year, Netflix announced that season four of the hit regency drama will be following the story of Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson), based on the Julia Quinn novels.

After casting Yerin Ha in the role of Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Baek, Netflix later confirmed that Bridgerton season four will not be premiering until 2026.

Now, over a year after the third season of Bridgerton debuted, we finally know when the hit show will be returning!

Earlier today, the team behind Netflix took to social media to release a teaser for Benedict and Sophie’s first meeting at his mother’s masquerade ball.

In the video, the voice of Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown states: “With each passing season, one is known to experience plenty of ups and downs. So then we must ask ourselves, do we rise to the occasion? As always, time, and this author, will tell.”

In the caption of their teaser, the producers went on to reveal when fans will be able to watch season four on Netflix.

“Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26," they penned.

Many Bridgerton fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their excitement, but also their disappointment at the season being split into two parts again.

“The best news to start the week!” one viewer commented.

“Why do we split up seasons now?? Wish I could just binge it all at once,” another admitted.

“So excited oh my goodness,” a third fan replied.

Season four's logline reads: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Alongside Luke Thompson, the returning cast will also feature the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Adjoa Andoh, and many more.

Meanwhile, several new faces have been added to the cast with Yerin Ha, including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, plus Isabella Wei and Michelle Mao as Lady Gun’s daughters, Rosamund and Posy.

Bridgerton season four will premiere on Netflix next year, beginning on January 29.