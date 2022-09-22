Bridal capes: The wedding day look we can’t get enough of right now

When Solange Knowles donned a cape on her wedding day back in 2014, everybody sat up and took notice.

And when Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins, opted to wear one during her woodland wedding to Charlie McDowell in September last year, the obsession intensified.

We'll be honest, when it comes to this particular bridal look, we couldn't be more on board, and neither could Instagram by the looks of things.

Capes for all, we say.

1. We mean, just look at it.

Bridal couture with @augustajonesbridal #bridalcapes #theknot #bmnyc #thecoutureshow #Bridalfashionweek A post shared by Stephanie Leigh Bridal (@stephanieleighbridal) on Apr 20, 2015 at 6:40am PDT

2. Could it be any prettier?

3. You'll actually have to excuse us.

4. Stick a fork in us, we're done.

#trousseauthursday this has definitely got to be our favourite @pronovias dress from their #hautecouture collection ! #wedding #bridal #brides #cape #weddinginspirations #bridalcapes #beautifulbride A post shared by Ms Castro Rides (@mscastrorides) on Nov 12, 2015 at 3:34pm PST

5. No, wait.

SOO are we loving the Bridal Capes? If your the couture, fashion forward bride, then we are the salon for you. #bridalcapes#couture#european#bride#class#timeless#lace#bling belladonnabridal#wyandotte#weloveourbrides#fashion A post shared by Bella Donnas (@belladonnasbridal) on Oct 12, 2014 at 1:43pm PDT

6. And then there was this.

Capes are trending up! Get this one at a Demetrios Bridal Salon today! #demetriosbride #bridaldress #bridalcapes #bridalaccessories #bridallace A post shared by Demetrios (@demetriosbride) on Feb 7, 2014 at 7:24am PST

7. Be still our beating hearts.