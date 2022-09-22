SHEmazing!
Bridal capes: The wedding day look we can’t get enough of right now

When Solange Knowles donned a cape on her wedding day back in 2014, everybody sat up and took notice.

And when Emily In Paris star, Lily Collins, opted to wear one during her woodland wedding to Charlie McDowell in September last year, the obsession intensified.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We'll be honest, when it comes to this particular bridal look, we couldn't be more on board, and neither could Instagram by the looks of things.

Capes for all, we say.

1. We mean, just look at it.

 

Bridal couture with @augustajonesbridal #bridalcapes #theknot #bmnyc #thecoutureshow #Bridalfashionweek

2. Could it be any prettier? 

3. You'll actually have to excuse us. 

4. Stick a fork in us, we're done. 

5. No, wait. 

6. And then there was this. 

7. Be still our beating hearts.

