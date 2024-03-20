Brian Dowling reveals glimpse into baby scan amid second surrogacy

Brian Dowling has revealed a first glimpse at his incoming second child!

Earlier this month, the former Big Brother winner announced that he will soon be welcoming his second child via surrogacy, alongside his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

Brian’s sister Aoife is currently pregnant with the couple’s newest addition, after she gave birth to their daughter Blake in September 2022.

After revealing their wonderful news, Brian has now treated his fans to a first glimpse at his second child.

Last night, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video montage of himself and Arthur taking Blake to one of Aoife’s baby scans.

“Baby Dowling Gourounlian,” he simply penned in the caption of the clips.

Following the adorable update, many of Brian’s 245K followers have been taking to his comments section to express their excitement.

“Such a special moment, I hope Aoife is doing well too, she is an amazing woman,” one fan gushed.

“Precious. I’m hoping it’s a boy,” another exclaimed.

“This makes me so emotional! Such a special time. I hope baby and Aoife go from strength to strength xx,” a third fan added.

Brian and Arthur initially announced their baby news on March 9, by sharing a sweet snap of Blake wearing a sweatshirt which read: ‘Promoted To Big Sister’.

“Our family is going to get bigger. We @gourounlian are so excited about the arrival of Baby Dowling Gourounlian Number 2 this Summer,” the pair wrote at the time.

Brian and Arthur, who tied the knot in 2015, continued their message by adding: “We have already been so blessed with Blake, and we can’t believe how lucky we are as parents to welcome another baby to our family. Blake is going to be the BEST BIG SISTER EVER.”

The expectant parents later confirmed to RTÉ that their little one is due in June, with Brian praising his sister by noting: "We’re in such a lucky position where Aoife is willing to do this.”