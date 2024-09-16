Brian Dowling opens up about paternity leave coming to an end

Brian Dowling has opened up about his paternity leave coming to an end.

The former Big Brother star has been on paternity leave following the birth of his second daughter, Blu, who was born in June.

Brian also shares two-year-old Blake with his husband Arthur Gourounlian. Blu and Blake were born via surrogacy, with Brian’s sister Aoife acting as their surrogate.

As Brian opens up about returning to work on The Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane Show on 98FM, as well as The Six O’Clock Show, he has reflected on his time off with his family.

On Instagram, Dowling posted a selection of lovely family photos to his 259K followers that show sweet moments together over the summer.

In the caption of the post, Brian penned, “And that’s a wrap on my Paternity Leave. Tomorrow morning, I’m back on my show on @98fmdublin. The Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane Show will be LIVE from 10 am. I’ve not been on air there since June, so let’s hope I remember what to do”.

“Then, after I’m off to my other family on @sixoclockshow, I’ve honestly had the best time off & the Summer of 2024 was DEFINITELY one to remember”.

“I can’t believe Blu will be three months old next week; she is getting so big & alert & is already full of chat. As for Blake, well, she most certainly knows how to keep Dada on his toes. She’s the BEST big sister ever”.

The 46-year-old closed off by adding, “I fully realise how very lucky & fortunate I am that I was able to take the time off I needed. But now it’s back to normality I go, ready to embrace Autumn & Winter & of course, my FAVOURITE season ever HO HO HO”.

Many pals and loved ones headed to the comments to compliment the wonderful insight into Brian’s summer.

His sister Aoife wrote, “Some GORGEOUS pictures and LOTS of precious memories made. Now looking forward to listening to you back on the radio”.

“Seriously, where did that time go. Stunning & beautiful memories were created”, said Brian’s husband and Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur.