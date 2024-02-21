Brian Dowling honours late mum on anniversary of her passing

Brian Dowling has shared an emotional tribute to his late mum, six years on from her passing.

The former Big Brother winner sadly lost his mum Rosie on this day in 2018, as a result of Sudden Adult Death syndrome.

Now, as he marks the anniversary of her death, Brian has penned a heartfelt message to his mother and reflected on the fact that she missed the birth of his daughter, 17-month-old Blake.

Earlier today, the reality star took to Instagram to post a lengthy tribute to Rosie, alongside a beautiful portrait of her.

“Six years today since you were taken from us. Nine hours before this catastrophic loss, we were messaging as normal, you at home watching the soaps & me in LA. That flight home alone to say goodbye to you still haunts me & will forever,” Brian began.

“The day Blake was born, September 1st 2022, is one of the happiest days of our lives. I'm not a jealous person at all, but when Arthur FaceTimed his mum Maria to let her know Blake was here safe & sound, I was filled with jealousy & this weird feeling,” the 45-year-old admitted, referring to his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

“I wanted to FaceTime you & introduce you to your beautiful new granddaughter. Maria is an amazing grandmother to Blake & they are besties. The mere mention of your name to Maria brings her to tears,” Brian continued, noting that the family visited Rosie’s grave “a few weeks later” with baby Blake.

Opening up about his daughter, the TV presenter penned: “I talk to Blake about you every day. She now recognises you in every pic & kisses you. It breaks my heart that she will never be able to hug you.”

Confessing that “there is sadness & longing now in me forever,” Brian concluded his caption by writing: “You are incredible & missed beyond words.”

The dad-of-one has since received a wave of support from fellow celebs, with singer Myleene Klass replying: “Sending you love Brian x”.

“So gorgeous Brian,” added writer Caroline Grace-Cassidy.