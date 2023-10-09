Brian Dowling hits back at ‘erasure’ of his time as Big Brother host

Brian Dowling has hit back with claims that his time presenting Big Brother is being “erased”.

The hit reality show has sparked conversations in recent months, following its return to our screens on ITV last night.

Back in 2001, Brian Dowling was crowned the winner of the second-ever series of the show. Following on from his success, the 45-year-old was announced in 2011 as the new host of Big Brother, and he held the role for six series.

Despite his long-running affiliation with the reality show, Brian took to Instagram last night and released a critical statement.

Alongside a press photo of the day he recorded his first pilot for Celebrity Big Brother, the reality star penned: “I was only 33 years old when I was offered the job of hosting the main show. I, of course, said yes, even though it was the spin-off show I wanted & not the main show. But I would have been a fool to turn it down.”

“Speaking honestly, I always feel some people like to change history & try & erase the fact I hosted the show directly after Davina & then it went to Emma [Willis],” Brian admitted.

The father-of-one then went on to give an example from Friday’s edition of This Morning.

“The new hosts of Big Brother AJ [Odudu] & Will [Best] were being interviewed & they were asked if they had spoken to ‘Emma & Davina’ obviously as the ex hosts & then their pics were brought up on screen. Yet again, there wasn't even a mention of my time hosting, or even anyone on the production team that would have at least flagged that I was also an ex-presenter,” Brian explained.

“It would have been so lovely to have been included, or to even get a thumbs up from my peers would be INCREDIBLE. I find it so odd that this keeps happening,” he admitted.

Brian concluded his statement with his thoughts on Big Brother's new presenters.

“I think AJ is a FABULOUS choice as a host. I don't know Will, but he seems like a lot of fun. I would like to wish them both the best of luck as the new hosts,” he wrote.