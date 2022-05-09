Brian Dowling & Arthur Gourounlian reveal their baby’s surrogate

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish presenter Brian Dowling and his Dancing With The Stars husband Arthur Gourounlian who are currently expecting their first child together.

After announcing the happy news on Thursday, Brian and Arthur excitedly announced that Brian’s “incredible” sister Aoife is their baby’s surrogate.

Taking to Instagram yesterday evening, Brian was over the moon to reveal that his “BEAUTIFUL sister Aoife,” is also their “INCREDIBLE Surrogate.”

“From our very first conversation about this back in 2019 to where we are now is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING,” dad-to-be Brian lovingly gushed in his Instagram caption, alongside a sweet photo of himself and Arthur standing on either side of Aoife, her growing bump in view.

Continuing, Brian wrote, “You have gone above & beyond for us whether it is mentally or physically & you have stayed so POSITIVE & UPBEAT through it all. From Ultra Sounds & Ovulation tests to numerous conversations about your Cycle.”

“To those 4 positive pregnancy tests we took where the 3 of us hugged & cried with happiness & excitement. We have been through every step of this together reassuring each other along the way that everything will be fine once we stick together.”

“Aoife you are an INSPIRATION to all of us. You are literally giving us THE GIFT OF LIFE,” Brian lovingly wrote, before going on to add that none of this would have been possible without “you Aoife & our wonderful Egg Donor.”

Meanwhile, Arthur also announced this special news on his own Instagram page, alongside a video of Aoife, who was absolutely glowing. “Ladies and Gentlemen I want to introduce you to our INCREDIBLE GORGEOUS and MOST KINDEST human you can ever imagine my BEAUTIFUL sister in law Effidy who is about to gift us @bprdowling the most precious gift of our lives our BABY DG,” dad-to-be Arthur excitedly announced.

Both Arthur and Brian concluded their loving tributes by sharing that both Aoife and baby are doing brilliantly.